Man charged after theft of vehicle in Dublin with baby girl on backseat

The accused appeared before Dublin District Court in relation to three charges alleging theft of a vehicle, endangerment and attempted vehicle hijacking.

A man has appeared in court charged in relation to an incident in Cabra, north Dublin, last weekend when a car was stolen from outside a family’s home with their 9-month-old daughter in the back of the vehicle.

Francis Broughan (45), Shangan Gardens, Ballymun, appeared before Dublin District Court in relation to three charges alleging theft of a vehicle, endangerment and attempted vehicle hijacking.

Det Garda Louise Moran told Judge Patricia Cronin that Mr Broughan was arrested on Thursday night at 9.35pm at Mountjoy Garda station, north Dublin, and when the charges were put to him at 9.45pm he made not reply.

He is charged with the unauthorised taking of a vehicle in Cabra last Sunday under the Traffic Act, endangerment under the Non-Fatal Offences Act - relating to taking control of the vehicle with a child inside - and unlawful seizure of a vehicle under Section 10 of the Criminal Law Act.

Solicitor Peter Connolly, for Mr Broughan, confirmed there was no application for bail but there may be such an application at a further date. He also applied for free legal aid for his client, which was granted, and the court was also asked to ensure medical treatment was extended to him.

Mr Broughan was remanded in custody by Judge Cronin to Cloverhill Prison, west Dublin, to appear again before the court, via video link, next Friday, September 2nd.