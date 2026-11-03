Crime & Law

Seven people rescued after suspected arson attack on Dublin house

Gardaí are treating blaze on Clanbrassil Close as an ‘incident of criminal damage’

The scene of the fire at at house at Clanbrassil Close, Dublin 8. Photograph: Jack White
The scene of the fire at at house at Clanbrassil Close, Dublin 8. Photograph: Jack White
Jack White
Tue Nov 03 2026 - 13:501 MIN READ

Five adults and two children have been hospitalised following a suspected arson attack on a home in Dublin city in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Gardaí are investigating the suspected arson, which occurred on Clanbrassil Close, Dublin 8, at about 2.30am.

A senior Garda source said one line of investigation is that the attack may be linked to a dispute between “criminal gangs”.

The fire was extinguished by Dublin Fire Brigade.

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Five adults and two children who were in the home at the time were taken to hospital after being treated at the scene. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The fire brigade said units arrived to the scene within six minutes, adding that crews found the house “well alight”.

A statement said some of the occupants had escaped through a back bedroom window while others, including the children, were taken out through the front door.

Five units and a senior officer responded to the fire, it said, adding that the scene is now subject to a Garda investigation.

A Garda spokesperson said gardaí were investigating an “incident of criminal damage by fire” at the home.

“Enquiries are ongoing,” they said.

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Jack White

Jack White

Jack White is a reporter for The Irish Times