Jury sworn in for trial of man accused of murdering Chloe Mitchell in Co Antrim

A banner with pictures of Chloe Mitchell at King George's Park in Harryville, Ballymena, Co Antrim. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A jury has been sworn in for the trial of a man accused of murdering Chloe Mitchell in Co Antrim.

She was found dead in Ballymena days after going missing in June 2023.

Brandon Rainey (30), formerly of James Street in the town, has been charged with murdering the 21-year-old and attempting to prevent the burial of her body.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges at a hearing in 2024.

Members of the Mitchell family and her friends attended Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday as final preparations were made for the trial.

A jury of five men and seven women was sworn in.

Judge Fowler said the trial is likely to last between four and five weeks.

He noted there had been some publicity around the case, and told the jurors they must be as objective as possible.

The judge said they must not do their own research, look at any social media or commentary, discuss it with their family and friends, or come with any preconceived ideas.

The trial will get under way on Wednesday. – PA