Four men arrested over burglaries after gardaí stop car with false registration plates

A stock image of a 2006 Volvo S40 car similar to that used in a series of burglaries. Gardaí say it has a distinctive dark grey driver's-side wing mirror and a yellow tax disc holder on the windscreen. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Four men have been arrested in connection with burglaries carried out in various locations around the country.

Gardaí attached to the Dublin crime response team (DCRT), supported by local Garda units, arrested the men following a managed containment operation on the M50 and in the west of the Dublin metropolitan region.

At about 10.30am on Thursday, gardaí stopped a vehicle and arrested four men they believe to be members of an organised burglary gang. Three are aged in their 20s and one is in his 40s.

Gardaí say they believe this group has used the car in question in a number of burglaries and similar incidents nationwide.

The car, a silver 2006 Volvo S40, was searched and items including gloves and face coverings were seized. The car had false registration plates.

The four were arrested at the scene and are being detained under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Garda stations in the Dublin region.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have seen the vehicle in their area to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the DCRT on 01 666 9896, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.