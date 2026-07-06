Lyra McKee verdict a ‘kick in the teeth’, says journalist’s partner

The verdict in the murder trial of Lyra McKee was a “kick in the teeth” to her loved ones, the journalist’s partner has said.

Sara Canning said she hoped the 29-year-old’s killer was haunted “every waking minute”.

McKee died after being hit by a bullet as she stood close to police vehicles while observing disturbances in the Creggan area of Derry on April 18th, 2019.

Paul McIntyre (58), of Kells Walk in Derry, Peter Cavanagh (38), of Mary Street, and Jordan Gareth Devine (25), of Bishop Street, faced a joint-enterprise murder charge.

On Friday, Judge Smyth found all three not guilty of murder in the long-running non-jury trial at Belfast Crown Court due to insufficient evidence in the prosecution case against the men, which was wholly circumstantial.

Canning described the moment she left the courtroom as the third not guilty verdict for murder was read.

She told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster: “We’ve gone through a full two years of a trial, and from watching the evidence, most of us felt like it was probably a done deal.

“We felt like we were going to be coming out of there having some degree of justice, and instead we came up with nothing, which is just a kick in the teeth.”

She added: “The first not guilty came for murder, and, if I’m honest, I wasn’t surprised.

“Then the next not guilty came, so I sat until the last not guilty for murder came up, and then I left, because at that point there was nothing left for me to care about, that’s the way that I look at it, so I left the courtroom at that point.

“Gutted is the main word, because you’re buoyed up with hope for that time, you have two years where you’re just so hopeful, and then it’s completely dashed and taken away.”

Canning said the case was “a massive waste of two years of our lives”.

“It didn’t bring Lyra any closer to justice,” she said.

“In fact, the reality is now, unless massively new and compelling evidence comes out, we will never be able to take a case against them.”

[ Lyra McKee’s family says justice system ‘completely failed’ as men found not guilty of murderOpens in new window ]

The prosecution’s case was that the three men accused of murder had accompanied a lone gunman on the night McKee was killed and encouraged or assisted him.

The New IRA claimed responsibility for the death of McKee, but the gunman who shot her has never been brought before court.

Canning said: “For me there was always something in the back of my head that the gunman isn’t on the stand.

“We were told from the beginning that the evidence on the gunman wasn’t sufficient to bring charges.”

Canning said she knew what the gunman “looks like, I know what his family looks like”, adding: “I could pass him in the street.”

Asked for her message for the man who killed McKee, the journalist’s partner said: “What you did was, you took the life of somebody who has contributed more to this world than you ever will.

“She had more integrity in her wee finger than you will ever possess and you should be ashamed and I hope it haunts your every waking minute.

“I hope you can’t sleep at night, and I hope you know that even if the long finger of the law doesn’t catch up to you, karma will.

“You will be dealt with at some point, and it won’t be by me, because I am not that kind of person.

“I don’t possess the hate and the evil in me to hurt people the way that you do, but you’ll get it in the long grass.

“It’s coming your way, you’ll suffer for it if you aren’t already.” - PA