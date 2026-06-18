Bill Kenneally’s death ‘a strange release’, abuse survivor says

Jason Clancy said the death of Bill Kenneally felt 'like everything has come to full circle'. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Jason Clancy, one of the survivors of serial sex abuser Bill Kenneally, has described the former sports coach’s death as “a strange release” that had given him “extra closure”. He said he was now looking forward to the future.

Kenneally’s death comes just over a week after the publication of a report on the response by State agencies to his abuse of a boy in Waterford in the 1980s.

Kenneally was 10 years into an 18½-year sentence for the sexual assault of 15 teenagers in Waterford in the 1970s and 1980s and had been suffering ill health in recent weeks. He died in hospital after being transferred there from Midlands Prison.

Speaking on Newstalk’s Claire Byrne Show, Clancy said Kenneally’s death brought more closure following the commission’s report.

“I suppose this just gives us extra closure now as well,” Clancy said. “It’s like everything has come to full circle. I don’t feel anything really. I’m not jumping up and down that he’s dead, I’m not delighted.

“Equally, I’m not sad. It’s just, it is what it is.”

The publication of the commission’s report last week had been “total vindication” for the victims, so today’s news was just confirmation that “the whole thing has come full circle and that there’s closure”, Clancy said.

“He did what he did and he’s just going to have to face the music when he meets his maker,” Clancy added.

Last week, victims of Kenneally welcomed the decision by Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan to consider introducing a criminal offence of misconduct in public office.

Clancy said O’Callaghan had confirmed to him and fellow survivors at a meeting that he was keen to remedy a deficiency in the law identified in the commission report on the State response to abuse by Kenneally in the 1980s. He is to request that the Law Reform Commission examine the issue.