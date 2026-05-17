Man (50s) hospitalised after firearm discharged at residence in Co Wexford

The man, aged in his 50s, was taken to Wexford General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Photograph: iStock

A man was taken to hospital after a firearm was discharged at a home in Wexford on Saturday night.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident , which occurred in the Coolcotts area of Wexford town at around 11.30pm, to contact them.

The man, aged in his 50s, was taken to Wexford General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

An incident room has been established at Wexford Garda station and a senior investigating officer appointed to lead the investigation.

The scene, a domestic residence, is currently being preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Anyone who was in Coolcotts and the adjoining area between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Saturday and who may have any information are asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Gardaí ask for camera footage, including dashcam, to be made available.

Those with information are asked to contact Wexford Garda station on (053) 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.