Crime & Law

Man (50s) hospitalised after firearm discharged at residence in Co Wexford

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to incident which took place in Coolcotts area of Wexford town on Saturday night

garda, gardaí, An Garda Síochána, garda lamp, garda station
The man, aged in his 50s, was taken to Wexford General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Photograph: iStock
Katie Mellett
Sun May 17 2026 - 16:301 MIN READ

A man was taken to hospital after a firearm was discharged at a home in Wexford on Saturday night.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident , which occurred in the Coolcotts area of Wexford town at around 11.30pm, to contact them.

The man, aged in his 50s, was taken to Wexford General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

An incident room has been established at Wexford Garda station and a senior investigating officer appointed to lead the investigation.

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The scene, a domestic residence, is currently being preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Anyone who was in Coolcotts and the adjoining area between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Saturday and who may have any information are asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Gardaí ask for camera footage, including dashcam, to be made available.

Those with information are asked to contact Wexford Garda station on (053) 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

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Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett is an Irish Times journalist