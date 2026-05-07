Man charged with attempted murder in connection with Lurgan police station car bomb attack

PSNI officers search outside the police station in Lurgan, Co Armagh, after the incident in March. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A 48-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences, including attempted murder, in relation to an attempted car bomb attack on Lurgan police station.

The dissident republican group the New IRA claimed responsibility for the Co Armagh incident in March that saw a food delivery driver hijacked in Kilwilkie and forced to drive a “crude but viable” device to the station.

The device failed to explode.

Three people were arrested on Wednesday by police investigating the incident.

On Thursday evening, the PSNI said they had charged a man with attempted murder, attempting to cause an explosion, hijacking and possession of explosives with intent to endanger life or damage property.

He is due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Earlier this week, a 39-year-old woman was arrested in relation to the same incident and charged with obstructing police.

She was released unconditionally in respect of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender. – PA