Police attacked at ‘absolutely chaotic’ west Belfast gathering involving hundreds of youths

Chief Inspector Andy George said youths fired bottles and masonry at responding officers, with two members struck and some police vehicles were damaged during the attack. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Police came “under attack” by youths while responding to reports of large crowds and vehicles driving dangerously in west Belfast on Monday evening, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.

A Sinn Féin politician condemned the “absolutely chaotic” scenes and criticised the police response to the “so-called meet-up” by “hundreds” of young people.

Chief Inspector Andy George said youths fired bottles and masonry at responding officers, with two members struck and some police vehicles were damaged during the attack.

“I would appeal to those people involved in this kind of reckless behaviour on our roads to think about the possible serious consequence of their actions,” he said.

“Not only does this kind of activity impact on the lives of local residents, but it can present a significant danger to other road users.”

The chief inspector said the PSNI will use all powers available to ensure road safety, including seizing vehicles.

“An evidence-gathering operation was in place and an investigation is now underway to identify those involved in disorder,” he said.

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker condemned people who travelled to the Colin area of west Belfast and caused “chaos”.

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker condemned people who travelled to the Colin area of west Belfast and caused “chaos”. File photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

He said scores of cars and hundreds of young people descended onto the Stewartstown Road for a “so-called meet-up”.

“The scenes in the Colin area tonight were absolutely chaotic and nothing short of a disgrace. Lives were put at risk as cars freely spun around the road and motorbikes sped up and down. I strongly condemn those involved,” said Baker.

He said the community is frustrated at people who took part but also at the PSNI who, he alleged, did not arrive until the situation had already got out of control.

“Police were made aware several hours ago of this pre-planned event and I urged them to deploy preventative measures to stop the cavalcade of cars from entering the area,” he said.

Baker said he will request an urgent meeting with police to reflect the sentiments of locals who he said feel let down.