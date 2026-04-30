Prison officers warn chronic overcrowding is making job ‘truly impossible’

There are about 6,000 people in prison in the State, which is between 1,300 and 1,500 more than can be safely managed, according to the Prison Officers Association. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

The Prison Officers Association (POA) has warned that the “chronically overcrowded” prison system was making it “a truly impossible task” for its members to do their jobs.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland in advance of the association’s annual conference, its deputy general secretary, Gabriel Keaveny, pointed out there were now 6,000 prisoners in custody.

He said this was between 1,300 and 1,500 over the figure that could be safely managed.

“Prisons are in an ongoing state of crisis. Our members are trying to manage this on a daily basis and all the figures are in an upward trajectory across all the various different headings,” Keaveny said.

“It’s a truly impossible task that our members are being asked to do on a daily basis. I’ve never seen it so bad. This has an impact across the system really.”

Keaveny said the chronic overcrowding was affecting access to services.

“And with overcrowding comes, obviously, the introduction of contraband drugs. We’ve seen over 400 drone drops this year alone. We believe it’s more than that,“ he said.

“Drug seizures are up by 28 per cent. Phone seizures are up by 31 per cent. Weapons seizures are up by 70 per cent. All this is a direct consequence of overcrowding.

And in an overcrowding situation, unfortunately, the bully thrives and the vulnerable suffer in silence. That’s the reality of what happens.”

Keaveny said violent incidents against prison staff had increased from 1,093 in 2024 to 1,503 last year.

“That’s up 37 per cent. Direct physical assaults are up by 23 per cent. Aggressive and threatening behaviour up 161 per cent. Physical interventions up by 28 per cent.”

He said legislation for the introduction of incapacitant spray to help manage such situations had been delayed and he called on Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan to make providing prison officers with the necessary equipment a priority.

“We need to roll out the use of batons and we need to roll out body-warning cameras,“ he said.

“Prison officers need to be protected when they’re doing their job in what is a highly violent situation.”

[ Overcrowded prison conditions ‘inhuman and degrading’, says inspectorOpens in new window ]

There were about 600 prisoners sleeping on mattresses on floors, he added. “It’s a truly shocking indictment on the Government, to be quite honest.”