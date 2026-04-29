Man arrested after gardaí seize more than €643,000 worth of drugs in Limerick

Gardaí said the search and seizure operation was the result of 'investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the region'. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí in Limerick arrested a man on Wednesday, as part of a planned operation resulting in a seizure of more than a half a million euro worth of drugs.

Gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit recovered the drugs during a search of a house at Annacotty, Co Limerick.

The €643,000 drugs haul contained €470,000 worth of cannabis, €140,000 worth of cocaine, and €33,000 worth of prescription tablets.

Gardaí said the search and seizure operation was the result of “investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the region”.

“A male in his 30s has been arrested and conveyed to a Garda station in Co Limerick. He is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996,” said a Garda spokesperson.

“Investigations are ongoing,” they added.