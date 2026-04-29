Crime & Law

Man arrested after gardaí seize more than €643,000 worth of drugs in Limerick

Haul included €470,000 worth of cannabis and €140,000 worth of cocaine

Gardaí said the search and seizure operation was the result of 'investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the region'. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí said the search and seizure operation was the result of 'investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the region'. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
David Raleigh
Wed Apr 29 2026 - 18:401 MIN READ

Gardaí in Limerick arrested a man on Wednesday, as part of a planned operation resulting in a seizure of more than a half a million euro worth of drugs.

Gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit recovered the drugs during a search of a house at Annacotty, Co Limerick.

The €643,000 drugs haul contained €470,000 worth of cannabis, €140,000 worth of cocaine, and €33,000 worth of prescription tablets.

Gardaí said the search and seizure operation was the result of “investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the region”.

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“A male in his 30s has been arrested and conveyed to a Garda station in Co Limerick. He is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996,” said a Garda spokesperson.

“Investigations are ongoing,” they added.

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