Man (66) arrested under Terrorism Act over Dunmurry police station bombing

Forensic officers on Sunday examined the scene of a car bomb attack on Dunmurry police station in Co Antrim. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Detectives investigating a bomb attack on a police station near Belfast have arrested a man.

The 66-year-old was arrested in the Dunmurry area on Tuesday under the Terrorism Act.

A number of searches are ongoing in east and west Belfast.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Please be assured that we will continue, tirelessly, with our efforts to bring those responsible to justice and to protect our local communities.”

They asked anyone with further information to contact police.

Earlier, it emerged police patrols and checkpoints are to be stepped up in Northern Ireland to “counter the ongoing dissident threat”.

A senior officer in the Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed the move on Tuesday following the bomb attack on a police station in Dunmurry on the outskirts of Belfast at the weekend.

PSNI assistant chief constable Davy Beck said communities across the North will see an increase in policing activity as a “high visibility policing operation gets underway”.

In a statement to The Irish News, the New IRA said it was responsible for Saturday’s attack.

The dissident paramilitary group also said it will target the homes of PSNI officers and threatened anyone who provides information to the PSNI.

Attacking the police station “demonstrated a clear intent to damage and disrupt communities and potentially injure and kill police officers and staff,” according to Beck.

“Our job is to keep communities safe and also our officers who bravely serve to protect these communities. We are taking every reasonable step to do so. However, we need the active support of our communities to do this,” he said.

“This operation will involve more vehicle checkpoints and patrolling officers. This may cause some inconvenience to the general public, however, we are asking for patience and the support of communities as we work hard to keep us all safe.”

[ ‘Terrorism is always wrong’: NI leaders condemn bomb attack outside Dunmurry PSNI stationOpens in new window ]