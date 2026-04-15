Crime & Law

Woman in her 60s killed in Co Louth car crash

Two-vehicle collision took place on the Bellews Bridge Road, Castletown, on Wednesday afternoon

Gardai have appealed for camera footage from around the scene of the incident. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Gardai have appealed for camera footage from around the scene of the incident. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Wed Apr 15 2026 - 19:021 MIN READ

A woman in her 60s has been killed in a car crash in Co Louth.

The two-vehicle collision took place on the Bellews Bridge Road, Castletown, shortly after 1.45pm.

Gardaí said the woman, who was the driver of one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Her body was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where a postmortem will take place.

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The driver and sole occupant of the other car, a woman in her 30s, was being treated at the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A technical examination of the scene was being carried out on Wednesday and the road was closed.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward, and particularly to those who may have camera footage.

Road users travelling in the area between 1.30pm and 2pm have been asked to make any footage available.

Anyone with information can contact Dundalk Garda station on (042) 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any station.

Wednesday’s incident brings to the total number of people killed on Irish roads so far this year to 48, an increase of two compared to the same time in 2025.

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