Child hit by bottle during disorder before Irish Cup semi-final in Belfast

Fans attend the Irish Cup semi-final between Cliftonville and Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park, Belfast. Photograph: Stephen Hamilton/INPHO

A 19-year-old man has been arrested following disorder which took place before the Irish Cup semi-final match in Belfast.

Police said a child was hit by a bottle and nine officers were injured as fireworks, flares and bottles were thrown in the scenes at Windsor Park on Friday evening.

It came before the match between north Belfast side Cliftonville and Dungannon Swifts.

A number of Cliftonville supporters had taken part in a parade in advance of the match, which Swifts won on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

South Belfast PSNI district commander Superintendent Finola Dornan said during the procession “provocative conduct” and “heavy use of pyrotechnics and fireworks” was observed.

She said a 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour and two were reported for offences including the use of flares.

“While the majority of football fans attending Friday evening’s match behaved in a peaceful manner, a number of people chose to engage in disorderly behaviour and provocative conduct,” she said.

“During an approved public procession in advance of the match, which involved approximately 250 people, our officers witnessed provocative conduct and the heavy use of pyrotechnics and fireworks – despite various warnings being issued against this.”

She said there appeared to be a number of potential breaches of the Parades Commission determinations in relation to the procession which will be investigated.

“A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour, doing a provocative act, possession of fireworks/flares at a regulated match, indecent behaviour and attempted criminal damage. He remains in police custody at this time,” she said.

“Two other people were also reported for offences including the use of flares.”

She added: “The vast majority of fans were there to enjoy the match, however there was completely unacceptable behaviour from a proportion of fans both before and after the match, at what should have been an enjoyable and safe event for all attending.

“Police will not tolerate disorder or criminal behaviour of any kind and, as always, we will continue to work with football clubs to address any inappropriate behaviour linked to people attending matches and ensure that the local community is kept safe.

“We will therefore be conducting a thorough evidence-gathering operation in the wake of last night’s occurrences.” – PA