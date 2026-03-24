More than 100 gardaí raid 19 properties after woman set on fire in west Dublin last year

Gardaí in November searched the garden of the home in Clondalkin, Dublin, where a woman was attacked and set on fire. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

More than 100 gardaí have carried out a “high-intensity” search-and-arrest operation in Dublin as part of the criminal investigation into a woman being set on fire at her home last year.

She is not thought to have been the intended target of the attack, which gardaí believe was an act of drug-related intimidation.

The 43-year-old mother of two was doused with a flammable liquid and set alight after opening her front door in Oak Downs, Clondalkin on November 25th. She suffered serious burns and has been undergoing medical treatment in the months since.

Gardaí on Tuesday morning raided 19 properties in Clondalkin and Ballyfermot in an operation that is continuing. Three people, two men in their 30s and an adult teenager, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They were being detained under section 50 Criminal Justice Act 2007 in Garda stations in Dublin.

“The investigation, continues to be led by the Serious Crime Unit South, DMR West Garda Division under a senior investigation officer based from an incident room at Clondalkin Garda station,” the Garda said in a statement.

“Over 100 members of An Garda Síochána including Serious Crime South Units, Clondalkin, Uniform Gardaí DMR West, DMR West Divisional Search units, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Armed Support Unit and Garda Dog Unit are involved in this morning’s high-intensity policing operation.

“This high-intensity policing operation, supporting the investigation into the serious assault, is taking place under the auspices of Operation Fógra intended to disrupt drugs-related intimidation and the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack last November the victim was placed in an induced coma due to the severity and extent of her burn injuries. She was treated in a specialised burns unit in St James’s Hospital, kept in sterilised conditions.

Her face and upper body were very badly burned after she was doused with accelerant and she also suffered burn injuries to other parts of her body, including her arms, legs and feet.

The woman had answered the door to a caller at the property just after 10am on November 25th. As she opened the door a substance was sprayed at her and she was set on fire. A man was also taken to hospital with injuries after trying to extinguish the flames.

Gardaí believe the attack was intended for another person and was linked to an incident the previous day when a number of men armed with knives were in the same area, apparently in a bid to threaten a man in an incident being linked to the drugs trade.

Three weeks after the attack gardaí carried out a series of co-ordinated searches, raiding eight properties in west Dublin.

Gardaí from Clondalkin, assisted by national support units, carried out a number of searches under warrant. A number of items of “evidential value” were seized by gardaí. Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.