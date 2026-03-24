Body of man found after fire at Edenderry house where blaze killed boy and grandaunt last year

Floral tributes to Mary Holt and her four-year-old grandnephew Tadhg pictured outside the house on Castleview Park, Edenderry. Co Offaly last December. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Gardaí are investigating a second fatal fire at a house in Edenderry, Co Offaly, where two people, including a four-year-boy, were killed in a petrol bombing attack last year.

The latest blaze took hold in the early hours of Tuesday, with gardaí, paramedics and firefighting crews attending the scene.

It is understood the house has been at times occupied despite the damage caused by last year’s fatal attack.

One person was present when the fire broke out overnight.

Tadhg Farrell (4) died at the house on Castleview Park, Edenderry, in December in a suspected petrol bomb attack, which also claimed the life of his grandaunt Mary Holt (60), and left his grandmother severely injured. The fire was linked to organised crime in the Midlands.

“Gardaí and other emergency services attended at the scene, early this morning Tuesday 24th March 2026 and remain at the scene,” the Garda said of the latest fire.

“The body of an adult person has been discovered inside the premises. A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death, which will determine the course of any Garda investigation.

“The scene is currently preserved for forensic examination, the results of which will also assist in determining the course of any Garda investigation.

“Gardaí in Tullamore are appealing for any person with any information on this house fire to contact An Garda Síochána.”

Gardaí believe the attack last December was carried out by people involved in drug dealing in the region and was intended to target a man who previously lived at the property.

The incident has been linked to a fight in prison earlier the same day between people from the area who are linked to the local drugs trade.

There have been a number of arrests as part of the investigation to date, including a man arrested in January on suspicion of murder, though he was released without charge.

Tadgh Farrell was visiting his grandmother and his grandaunt Mary Holt (60) when the attack happened shortly before 7.45pm on December 6th last.

The remains of Tadgh and Ms Holt were discovered in the front room of the house “where the fire was deliberately started”, gardaí said. Tadgh’s grandmother, Pauline Holt, was also in the property in Edenderry when the attack occurred. She was seriously injured.