Daughter of woman killed in e-scooter hit-and-run urges resourcing and enforcement of ban

The daughter of a woman who died in an e-scooter hit-and-run has welcomed a planned ban on e-scooters for under-18s but called for Garda resourcing and enforcement around it.

Government leaders agreed new proposals on Monday that will ban e-scooters for under-18s and make hi-vis jackets and helmets mandatory for all e-scooter use.

These will be brought to Cabinet next week and will come into effect from August.

Denise McDonald’s mother Mary Bernie, known as Peg, died in June 2023, three days after she was knocked down by an e-scooter driven by Aaron Gumble who was sentenced to eight years in prison in October 2024.

McDonald told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that high-vis jackets, helmets and increasing the legal age for using e-scooters were all welcome moves.

“What has been difficult for me is that in all of the conversations of late, the people, and I say this with the utmost respect and acknowledgment of all families affected – but our situation with our mother isn’t part of the narrative currently.

“I would love to see the guards and everybody resourced properly so that they have the ability to enforce the laws as they currently exist. We were talking about e-scooter changes three years ago when my mum was knocked down and the situation with them is worse than ever.

“Whilst it’s encouraging, it’s difficult to accept or believe that things are going to change very quickly,” McDonald said.

When asked if she would liked to have seen an outright ban, McDonald acknowledged that many people use e-scooters responsibly.

“If we can’t immediately change behaviour, at least [introduce] an outright ban until we get our ducks in a row, until we have the resources there to legislate and enforce the laws as they’re going to change, then yes, I would have supported a ban.”

Mary Bernie (87) died from her injuries three days after she was struck in Eccles Street, Dublin.

Gumble had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death, leaving the scene and theft of an e-scooter.

Gumble, who had been on bail for theft offences at the time, was sentenced to eight years with the final 18 months suspended. He was also disqualified from driving for 10 years.

McDonald said she hoped that other families would be saved from the “immeasurable loss” her family had suffered.

Every e-scooter in the country will need to be registered from September under a Government plan to “get control back” amid concerns about serious and life-threatening injuries to children.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Seán Canney confirmed the move.

In September, more legislation will follow to treat e-scooters like all other “mechanically propelled vehicles”, meaning they will require licences and registration. An outright ban will “remain on the table” but was not agreed to by Ministers on Monday, sources said.