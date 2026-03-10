Three arrested following police searches in Belfast investigating UDA-linked criminality

Three people have been arrested after searches in north Belfast which were part of an “investigation into criminality linked to the west Belfast UDA [Ulster Defence Association]”, the PSNI said.
In a statement, the force said two men, aged 39 and 34, and a 36-year-old woman were detained by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) on Tuesday.
Three properties in the Old Park area were searched and Det Sgt Gourley said: “As a result of the searches, quantities of suspected class A and class B controlled drugs were seized, along with drugs-related paraphernalia, suspected class B edibles, tobacco and a quantity of cash.
“All of the items were taken away for further forensic examination.”
All three were arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.
The woman and the 39-year-old man were also arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property and evading goods, excise duty and VAT, possession of a class A controlled drug and possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply.
All three are in police custody.
Gourley added: “Today’s searches and arrests demonstrate the PCTF’s commitment to tackling the harm caused by illegal drug use and supply in our communities.” – PA