Three arrested following police searches in Belfast investigating UDA-linked criminality

Three properties in the Old Park area of Belfast were searched.

Three people have been arrested after searches in north Belfast which were part of an “investigation into criminality linked to the west Belfast UDA [Ulster Defence Association]”, the PSNI said.

In a statement, the force said two men, aged 39 and 34, and a 36-year-old woman were detained by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) on Tuesday.

Three properties in the Old Park area were searched and Det Sgt Gourley said: “As a result of the searches, quantities of suspected class A and class B controlled drugs were seized, along with drugs-related paraphernalia, suspected class B edibles, tobacco and a quantity of cash.

“All of the items were taken away for further forensic examination.”

All three were arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

The woman and the 39-year-old man were also arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property and evading goods, excise duty and VAT, possession of a class A controlled drug and possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

All three are in police custody.

Gourley added: “Today’s searches and arrests demonstrate the PCTF’s commitment to tackling the harm caused by illegal drug use and supply in our communities.” – PA