Gardaí seize €1.6m of drugs and vehicles with ‘sophisticated’ hidden compartments

Gardaí seized more than €1.6 million in drugs as part of a two-day operation across south Dublin. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

An Garda Síochána said it seized more than €1.6 million in drugs during a two-day operation against an organised crime group in south Dublin.

No arrests have been made but a Garda spokesman said “sophisticated” drug concealment methods were uncovered during related searches. The targeted drugs gang had created mechanised “hides” for illegal goods inside mechanical equipment.

Cocaine valued at €1.33 million was uncovered as well as cannabis worth an estimated €288,000 and €63,000 worth of heroin. Some €89,500 of cash in multiple currencies was also seized as were three vehicles, jewellery and designer clothing.

A van containing two wheel balancing devices was among the vehicles seized. Upon investigation, the equipment was found to have been adapted to act as a concealment device, An Garda Síochána said.

Remote-operated hydraulic covers were added to the machines, with these disguised “hides” having the capacity to transport significant quantities of drugs.

Gardaí from multiple units participated in the operation, which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday and was co-ordinated by the Dublin Metropolitan Region South crime unit and led by the Terenure drugs unit.

A total of 27 properties – including residential properties in Tallaght, Dublin and Ashbourne, Co Meath as well as lands and buildings in Blessington, Co Wicklow, were searched as part of an investigation into crime groups involved in drug trafficking and money laundering.

A “cocaine press” was found at a property in Blessington, along with remote control devices and linear actuators which gardaí said could be used in the construction of concealed “hides” in vehicles. Two vans with these hides were seized.

A house searched in Ashbourne was found to contain the majority of the drugs, including some €1.2 million of cocaine. Gardaí later found a further €56,700 worth of cocaine and €50,000 in vacuum packed cash at a house in Tallaght, as was the van with the wheel balancing devices.

No arrests were made as part of the operation, but the Garda said the investigation is ongoing.

