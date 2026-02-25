Woman arrested by police in Northern Ireland investigating disappearance and murder of Lisa Dorrian

A woman has been arrested by the PSNI in connection with the 2005 disappearance of Lisa Dorrian

A woman has been arrested by police in Northern Ireland investigating the disappearance and murder of Lisa Dorrian.

The 25-year-old from Co Down was last seen alive on February 27th, 2005.

On Wednesday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said detectives have arrested a 40-year-old woman in Bangor.

She was arrested on suspicion of murder, assisting offenders, withholding information and preventing a lawful and decent burial, and remained in police custody on Wednesday evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman urged anyone with information about Dorrian’s disappearance to speak to police.

“The arrest comes just days before the 21st anniversary of Lisa’s disappearance and murder,” she said.

“Lisa was last seen alive on the night of Sunday 27 February 2005 in Ballyhalbert in County Down, and we believe she was murdered that night or in the early hours of the following morning.

“We remain determined to provide justice for Lisa’s family, and I would appeal to anyone with information about her disappearance and murder to contact detectives on 101.”

A billboard campaign appealing for information on the whereabouts of Lisa Dorrian pictured in Newtownards in 2024. Photograph: Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press

The Bangor woman vanished after attending a party at Ballyhalbert Caravan Park.

Despite extensive searches in multiple locations and campaigning by her family, Dorrian’s body has never been found.

A 68-year-old man who was arrested last December on suspicion of her murder was released without charge. – PA