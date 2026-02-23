About 67 drivers a day caught using mobile phones behind the wheel last year, figures show

Nearly 24,500 people were caught on their phones while driving in 2025, an 11.5% increase compared to 2024. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA

About 67 drivers were caught using their mobile phones on average each day last year in what was the deadliest year for road deaths in more than a decade.

Provisional Garda figures show nearly 24,500 people were caught on their phones while driving in 2025, an 11.5 per cent increase compared to 2024, while there was also a significant rise in the number of fixed charge notices issued for several other motoring offences.

More than 6,200 people received notices for failing to use their seat belts (a 6.5 per cent increase), while 7,100 motorists were reprimanded for driving without reasonable consideration (a 25 per cent increase). Some 19,000 provisional and novice drivers received notices (up 11 per cent), while there were 7,100 notices issued for unlawful use of bus lanes (up 16 per cent).

The number of motorists driving while intoxicated was similar to 2024, with more than 8,100 detected.

Gardaí noted these figures came in a year when 188 people were killed on roads in the State, a significant rise on the 174 who died in collisions in 2024.

The Garda’s provisional figures released on Monday show reductions in the detection of many offences last year, including burglary, robbery from people and establishments, and rape and sexual assaults. However, fraud-related offences saw a significant jump, with 137 per cent more offences recorded last year.

There were 40 people killed by murder or manslaughter last year, which is the same number as in 2024, gardaí said.

Harmful communication offences increased, with 750 incidents recorded compared to 600 in 2024.

Gardaí received nearly 67,000 domestic abuse related calls in 2025, up about 2 per cent from the year before.

The Garda’s Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau seized drugs valued over €126 million throughout the year and cash to the tune of €2.8 million and £270,000. A further €21 million worth of illicit drugs was seized by the Dublin Crime Response Team.

Overall gardaí made 74,000 arrests in 2025, which averages out as more than 200 arrests each day.