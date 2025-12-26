More than 150 arson attacks in last five years linked to drug-related intimidation

A Garda spokesman said drug-related intimidation has a 'devastating impact' on families and communities. File photograph: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí have recorded more than 2,500 incidents of drug-related intimidation since 2021, including 150 arson attacks.

However, despite a significant increase in arrests in recent years, suspects were prosecuted in only 4 per cent of cases.

The figures underline the growing prevalence of violence and intimidation orchestrated by criminal gangs against local communities. They also highlight the difficulty in prosecuting such cases, with victims often too afraid to report intimidation to gardaí.

In recent years, arson attacks relating to drug crime have grown fourfold, from just 13 incidents in 2022 to 50 so far this year.

This includes several incidents where individuals have been severely injured. Last month, a woman was sprayed with an accelerant and set alight as she opened the door to her home in Clondalkin, Dublin.

Gardaí believe the attacker was targeting an associate of the woman who owed a drug debt.

A drug gang in the midlands is also suspected of firebombing a house in Edenderry, Co Offaly, on December 7th, in which four-year-old Tadhg Farrell and his sixty-year-old grandaunt Mary Holt died.

Since 2021, reported incidents of drug-related intimidation have increased by 38 per cent, from 397 to 550 so far this year.

Incidents in smaller towns and villages have driven this increase. But in the capital, reports of drug-related intimidation declined.

In the southern region, there was a threefold increase with 100 cases being reported this year. In the northwest, incidents increased from 23 in 2021 to 60 this year.

Criminal damage is the most common form of drug-related intimidation, with 164 cases reported this year and 740 since 2021.

There have been 508 cases of blackmail/extortion during the five-year period and 298 incidents of threats to kill or cause serious harm.

Drug-related assaults accounted for 178 cases during the same period.

There has been an eightfold increase in suspects appearing before the courts in relation to incidents of drug-related intimidation. In 2020, just 14 people were charged. So far this year, there have been 128 suspects who have been charged with 301 offences.

However, the vast majority of cases still go unsolved.

Sources said the nature of drug-related intimidation has also become more complex and insidious in recent years. Previously, a drug user owing a debt may have been subject to intimidation or assault.

Now, users’ families are targeted and coerced into paying their relatives’ debts, often with huge amounts of interest. Drug debts are sold between criminals, with families sometimes having to repay the same debt multiple times.

In other instances, drug users who owe a debt are forced to carry out criminal acts such as storing drugs and weapons or carrying out drug-related intimidation themselves.

There is also a growing trend of young people being asked to stash drugs in a location by gang leaders. The gang then steals back the hidden drugs and makes the young person pay for them by carrying out criminal acts.

A Garda spokesman said drug-related intimidation has a “devastating impact” on families and communities and remains a high priority for the force.

Garda inspectors have been assigned in each division to assist victims, and cases are dealt with confidentially, he said.

“An Garda Síochána, in dealing with any complaint of drug-related intimidation or advice sought in relation to this issue, will do so with the utmost safety and effective means in order to afford the person or family subject to the threat ... the best level of security, advice and support which can be offered.

“Most importantly, An Garda Síochána will deal with this issue in the utmost confidential and secure fashion.”