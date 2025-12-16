Crime & Law

Garda ombudsman investigates death of man in Dublin’s Temple Bar

Fiosrú carrying out separate inquiry into fatal road-traffic incident involving garda and pedestrian

Fiosrú is investigating two recent incidents. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Katie Mellett
Tue Dec 16 2025 - 15:33

Fiosrú, the Office of the Police Ombudsman, is investigating the death of a man in Dublin’s Temple Bar at the weekend.

The incident was referred to the ombudsman by the Garda as the man had been in contact with gardaí before his death.

A member of Fiosrú’s team of investigators attended the scene. As it is now under investigation, a Fiosrú spokeswoman said she cannot make any further comment.

The ombudsman’s office is also investigating a fatal road-traffic incident in south Dublin that involved an on-duty Garda member and a pedestrian.

The incident, in which a 75-year-old man died, took place on Monday, December 8th on the N11 near the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour in Foxrock.

Fiosrú is appealing to any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

The ombudsman would like to hear from anyone who was near the junction of the church in Foxrock at the time of the incident or any motorists who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fiosrú at 081 860 0800 or info@fiosrú.ie.

