Three women and two men arrested in €2.1m drug seizure

Five people were arrested after €2.1 million worth of cannabis and cocaine were seized by gardaí.

Two men were arrested, one in his 40s and another in his 30s. Three women were also arrested, two in their 30s and one in her 40s, on Thursday.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau conducted search operations at residential addresses in Dublin and Wicklow.

With the assistance of the Ballymun and Balbriggan drug units, the search found and seized 98kg of cannabis and 2kg of cocaine with a combined estimated street value of €2.1 million.

The man in his 40s is being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 and the other four are being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The five people who were arrested are being detained at Garda stations in the eastern region of Ireland.

This search operation and drug seizure were conducted as part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy launched by the Garda Commissioner in July 2021, and ongoing investigations targeting organised crime.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug-trafficking networks at all levels, international, national and local that are involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Gardaí said investigations were ongoing.