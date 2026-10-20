Courts

Murder accused to watch trial by video-link after judge notices ‘humming noises’

Seth Whelan (36) has been charged with murdering his father, Michael Whelan (64), at their home in Dublin 8

Seth Whelan's barrister has entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf. Photograph: Collins Courts
Seth Whelan's barrister has entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf. Photograph: Collins Courts
Tue Oct 20 2026 - 17:092 MIN READ

A man on trial for the alleged murder of his father will watch the proceedings by video-link after a judge noticed the accused was “rocking” and making “humming noises” that might have made it difficult for the jury to listen to witnesses giving evidence.

Seth Whelan (36) responded, “I don’t know”, when arraigned on a charge last week of murdering his father, Michael Whelan (64), at the home they shared in Herberton Park, Rialto, Dublin 8. His barrister entered a plea of not guilty on Whelan’s behalf.

Prosecution barrister Anne-Marie Lawlor has previously told the jury of six men and six women that gardaí found Michael Whelan’s body on the kitchen floor of the flat on February 27th, 2024. He had died from blunt force trauma to the head about one week before his body was discovered.

On Tuesday, Judge Caroline Biggs told the jury that it had become obvious that noises were coming from the accused man that might make it difficult for them to hear what witnesses and barristers were saying.

READ MORE

The triple lock: What is it and why is the Government trying to change it?

How the LA Clippers bent the financial rules to become the Manchester City of the NBA

Bread, butter and a slice of cheese: It’s Copenhagen’s coolest breakfast

My new landlord wants me to pay a deposit before issuing a tenancy agreement. What should I do?

After sending the jury away for a time, Judge Biggs apologised for the delay but said time was needed to figure out how best to deal with the issue. She told the jury there will be no evidence in the trial that Whelan has a mental disorder and therefore insanity or diminished responsibility do not arise.

However, she said there was a reference to Whelan being autistic and some of his behaviours in court, including making humming noises and rocking in his seat, may be related to sensory or communication issues.

She said it is Whelan’s express wish to attend the rest of the trial by video-link. She said he will still be taking part in the trial process but will not be physically in the courtroom. Sending the jury home until Wednesday, she said it will take time to iron out the logistics to put the video-link in place.

The trial continues.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter