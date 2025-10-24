Crime & Law

Gardaí seize drone and drugs worth almost €7,000 at house in Dublin

Man arrested after officers found quantities of drugs believed to be heroin, cocaine and cannabis at Clondalkin property

The drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis. File photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
The drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis. File photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Fri Oct 24 2025 - 16:451 MIN READ

Gardaí have seized a drone and drugs worth almost €7,000 following a search operation in Clondalkin, Dublin.

A house was searched by gardaí attached to the Ronanstown Detective Unit, Ronanstown Drug Unit and Operation Throwover.

Gardaí seized a drone along with a package containing suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of over €2,300, suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €675 and suspected heroin with an estimated street value of over €4,000. A number of smartphone devices and other items were also seized.

A male in his 50s was arrested and taken to a Garda station in Dublin. He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

READ MORE

Live: Connolly and Humphreys cast votes as turnout appears to be slow around the country

Justine McCarthy: Anyone with a shred of humanity would feel sorry for the parents of Paddy Jackson

‘You need to pull it down, your whole bottom is on show,’ the woman said. ‘It’s a disgrace’

From pigs’ heads to arson plots: how Russia’s hybrid war is sowing chaos across Europe

The drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

The drone seized will be subject to further technical examination. Investigations are ongoing.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter