Gardaí seize drone and drugs worth almost €7,000 at house in Dublin

The drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis. File photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Gardaí have seized a drone and drugs worth almost €7,000 following a search operation in Clondalkin, Dublin.

A house was searched by gardaí attached to the Ronanstown Detective Unit, Ronanstown Drug Unit and Operation Throwover.

Gardaí seized a drone along with a package containing suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of over €2,300, suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €675 and suspected heroin with an estimated street value of over €4,000. A number of smartphone devices and other items were also seized.

A male in his 50s was arrested and taken to a Garda station in Dublin. He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

The drone seized will be subject to further technical examination. Investigations are ongoing.