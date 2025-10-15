Crime & Law

Two men arrested in Tyrone, Fermanagh over discovery of device in Republic

Suspected explosive device was found in Co Louth in June 2024

The PSNI has arrested two men over the discovery of a device in Co Louth last year. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
The PSNI has arrested two men over the discovery of a device in Co Louth last year. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Rebecca Black, PA
Wed Oct 15 2025 - 09:01

Two men have been arrested in the North over a suspected explosive device found in the Republic last year.

The PSNI arrested the pair, aged 44 and 49, in the Fermanagh and Dungannon, Co Tyrone, areas on Tuesday night.

They said the arrests are in connection with the discovery of a suspected improvised explosive device in the Ravensdale area of Co Louth on June 9th, 2024.

“They have been arrested under Section 41 Terrorism of the Terrorism Act 2000, and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning,” a PSNI spokesperson said, adding police are working alongside An Garda Síochána.

READ MORE

RTÉ isn’t dead and buried yet. Obituary is a genuinely engaging murder mystery

Róisín Ingle: I sat at the childhood piano Paul McCartney played, and bashed out Let It Be

Christmas budgeting: How to start today and end up with €700 for the big day

Winter may be coming, but Opposition not short of fuel to roast the Taoiseach

Previously, detectives charged two men, both aged 44, in connection with this investigation. – PA

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter