Two men arrested in Tyrone, Fermanagh over discovery of device in Republic

The PSNI has arrested two men over the discovery of a device in Co Louth last year. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Two men have been arrested in the North over a suspected explosive device found in the Republic last year.

The PSNI arrested the pair, aged 44 and 49, in the Fermanagh and Dungannon, Co Tyrone, areas on Tuesday night.

They said the arrests are in connection with the discovery of a suspected improvised explosive device in the Ravensdale area of Co Louth on June 9th, 2024.

“They have been arrested under Section 41 Terrorism of the Terrorism Act 2000, and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning,” a PSNI spokesperson said, adding police are working alongside An Garda Síochána.

Previously, detectives charged two men, both aged 44, in connection with this investigation. – PA