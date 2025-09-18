Cocaine worth €1.2 million seized in two raids

Cocaine worth €1.2 million was seized by An Garda Síochána in Dublin on Wednesday, September 17th. Photograph: Garda

Two men have been arrested and cocaine to the value of about €1.2 million seized following a Garda operation in north Dublin.

Gardaí seized some 12kg of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €840,000 at a residence in Finglas. A man aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene and was detained at a Garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan West division.

At another residence in Dublin 15, gardaí seized some 5.5kg of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €375,000. A man aged in his 40s was arrested at the scene and was also detained at a Garda station in Dublin region.

The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Both men were arrested on Wednesday and have since been charged and are due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Thursday morning.

The searches were carried out by gardaí attached to the Finglas Drugs Unit with assistance from the Dublin Crime Response Team. Additional support was provided by the regional Armed Support Unit and gardaí from across the Dublin West division.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which is designed to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks at national, international and local.