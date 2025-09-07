Man (25) charged over alleged €1m crime spree involving seven burglaries

Judge Carole Anne Cooligan has remanded Tyreke Casey Curtin in custody to re-appear before Ennis District Court via video link on September 10th

A 25-year old man has appeared in court charged in connection with an alleged crime spree involving stolen goods and property damage amounting to over €1 million in value, in Clare, Limerick and Galway.

At a special sitting of Ennis District Court, Tyreke Casey Curtin of Caisleán na hAbhann, Castletroy, Limerick appeared in connection with 30 charges that include seven alleged burglaries at different locations on one day, July 9th 2024.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican stated that Mr Casey Curtin is facing “serious charges”.

Two of the charges that Mr Casey Curtin is facing is the alleged €16,000 criminal damage to bar and burglary at the clubhouse of Wolfe Tones GAA in Shannon, which is the club of Clare All-Ireland winning senior hurling manager, Brian Lohan.

Already, two co-accused, including a brother of Mr Casey Curtin, Owen Casey, are facing trial for their roles in the alleged crime spree and were remanded in custody pending trial to Ennis Circuit Court. The three accused now face a combined 155 charges.

In July, Eddie Carey (31) of De Vere Court, John Carew Park, Limerick and Owen Casey (28) of Salvia Court, Keyes Park, Southill, Limerick were returned to trial where the two face a combined 125 charges, with Mr Casey facing 59 charges and Mr Carey facing 66 charges.

At a contested bail hearing for Mr Casey Curtin on Saturday afternoon at the special sitting of Ennis District Court, Detective Garda Aoife O’Malley of Ennis Garda Station said that it was believed that the monetary value of vehicles and property stolen or damaged by Mr Casey Curtin and his co-accused was “well in excess of €1 million”.

Det Garda O’Malley alleged that the three accused before the courts, including Mr Casey Curtin were suspected to be involved in the unauthorised taking of high-value vehicles, including Audi and BMW models, for a criminal network for financial gain.

Solicitor for Mr Casey Curtin, Tara Godfrey told the bail hearing that her client, who was arrested last Wednesday, on September 3rd, will agree to any bail conditions including signing-on and curfews.

Ms Godfrey said that Mr Casey Curtin’s mother has offered €1,500 for bail surety.

She said that it was not reasonable to deprive Mr Casey Curtin of his liberty, stating that he was accused of a much lesser role than his two co-accused.

Acting Detective Insp Noel Barry said that the three suspects were co-accused of targeting 31 commercial premises, 24 residential properties and 37 unauthorised takings of cars which was “dozens of alleged injured parties”.

Mr Casey Curtin is charged with 17 handling stolen property offences, seven burglaries, five criminal damage charges and one possession of stolen property, Det Insp Barry said.

Judge Coolican refused bail and remanded Mr Casey Curtin in custody to re-appear before Ennis District Court via video link this Wednesday, September 10th for DPP directions.