Couple (60s) assaulted and threatened with firearm in burglary at home in south Dublin

The incident happened at Shanganagh Cliffs, Shankill at 7.30pm on Wednesday

The four men are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Garda stations in Dublin Photo: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times
Thu Jun 12 2025 - 12:42

Four men have been arrested after a couple in their 60s were assaulted and threatened with a firearm at their home in Shankill on Wednesday night.

The incident happened at approximately 7.30pm when the four men entered the home in Shanganagh Cliffs, Shankill.

The individuals left the scene in a vehicle and a electric bike and the alarm was raised.

Gardaí said in a release that the owner of the home, a man in his 60s was removed from the scene to St Vincent’s University Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

“Gardaí immediately responded to the incident and a search of the area took place by Gardaí attached to Shankill Garda station. Gardaí arrested three individuals when they stopped a vehicle and a fourth individual was arrested a short distance away who was on a electric bike,” the statement added.

“During the course of the search of the area a semi-automatic firearm was recovered.”

All four men, one aged in his 60s, one in his 20s and two juveniles are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Garda stations in Dublin. Investigations are ongoing.

