Stoneybatter takeaway raided in crackdown on prostitution and money laundering

A takeaway in Stoneybatter, Dublin 7, was among the premises raided by gardaí investigating prostitution and money laundering.

It is understood that at least one other premises in Stoneybatter was raided as part of a Garda crackdown on an organised crime group suspected of being involved in prostitution and money laundering.

Searches were conducted by more than 100 gardaí at businesses and homes across Dublin, Kildare and Meath on Wednesday.

As part of the wider operation, two men were arrested on foot of court bench warrants and a third man was detained in relation to the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

READ MORE

The operation was led by detectives from the serious crime unit at the Bridewell Garda station, Dublin.

It was supported by the Dublin Crime Response Team, the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, the Emergency Response Unit, the Armed Support Unit, the Garda Dog Unit and officers from the Dublin North Central area.

The raids are part of an effort by An Garda Síochána to target and dismantle organised crime gangs benefiting from organised prostitution.

A Garda spokesperson said investigations were continuing.