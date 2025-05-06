More than 3,000 drivers caught speeding over May Bank Holiday weekend

There were two road deaths over the weekend with six people sustaining severe and life-threatening injuries. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

More than 3,000 drivers were detected breaking speed limits by gardaí over the May Bank Holiday weekend with 187 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

There were two road deaths over the weekend with six people sustaining severe and life-threatening injuries.

A motorcyclist was found to be travelling 129km/h in a 60km/h zone on the Navan Road in Dublin 15 while a driver was detected at 181km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N25 in Ballynamone, Co Kilkenny.

More than 270 fixed charge notices were handed out for drivers using mobile phones with more than 340 fines were unaccompanied learner drivers, according to figures provided by gardaí on Tuesday.

There were 115 fixed charge notices handed out for failure to wear a seat belt. In addition, 147 vehicles were seized from learner permit holders driving unaccompanied and 444 vehicles seized for having no tax or insurance.

Gardaí said it conducted more than 1,000 mandatory intoxicant testing (MIT) checkpoints, more than 13,000 breath tests and 280 oral fluid tests carried out. It said an “extensive” Garda roads policing operation was in place from 7am on Thursday until 7am on Tuesday to ensure road safety during the Bank Holiday weekend.

An Garda Síochána said it continues to appeal to all road users to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, to slow down and to always choose a speed that is appropriate to the driving conditions, to wear their seat belt and keep their eyes always on the road.