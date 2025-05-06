Man (40s) arrested after hit and run injuring garda in Louth

A man has been arrested after a hit and run incident in Co Louth left a garda in hospital. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A man in his 40s has been arrested after a hit and run incident in Co Louth left a garda in a serious condition in hospital.

The incident happened in Ardee when the garda got out of his patrol car to investigate a van which was parked suspiciously at about 4.20am on Friday.

The van was driven at gardaí and hit a garda who had exited the patrol car to investigate.

He sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

An investigation is ongoing while the injured garda “is continuing in his recovery for serious injuries with support from Garda welfare services,” a Garda official said.

On Monday evening, a man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the Garda investigation and is detained at a Garda station in the eastern region under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

An Garda Síochána renewed its appeal for any witnesses of the incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in Clonmore Estate area between 4am and 4.40am on the May, 2nd 2025 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ardee Garda station on 041 6871330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” a Garda representative said.

The incident was described as “extremely serious and concerning” by Garda Representative Association president Mark O’Meara.

“It is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by frontline gardaí on a daily basis while on duty and I want to wish our colleague the very best and hope for a full recovery,” he said.