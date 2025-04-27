Three arrested for public order offences at Dublin anti-immigration protest

Anti-immigration protesters at the rally in Dublin City centre on Saturday. Photograph: Conor Ó Mearáin/PA Wire

Three people were arrested for public order offences during a large anti-immigration march and counter demonstration in Dublin city centre on Saturday.

The arrests were understood to be for minor matters, including failing to follow the direction of a garda.

Despite the large numbers involved, the events passed off mostly peacefully. “No major incidents of note occurred,” a garda spokesman said.

Large numbers of gardaí maintained a cordon around the demonstrations and successfully prevented contact between the two groups.

The Garda Public Order Unit and Mounted Support Unit, along with a helicopter from the Garda Air Support Unit, were present throughout the day.

The anti-immigration protest, described by organisers as an Easter Rising commemoration to pay respect to “those who fought and gave their lives to preserve the Irish nation and create the Irish Republic”, began at 2pm at the Garden of Remembrance on Parnell Square.

Thousands of people took part in an anti-immigration rally in Dublin, with a counter demonstration also taking place. Video: Sarah Burns

United Against Racism – supported by a number of organisations and members of Opposition parties including Sinn Féin, Labour, People Before Profit, the Social Democrats, the Socialist Party and the Green Party – hosted a counter-protest at the nearby GPO at 1.30pm.

There were some hostile and aggressive interactions between protesters as the anti-immigration rally passed by the antiracism demonstration at the GPO.

The United Against Racism demonstration saw those gathered carry signs reading Stand Against Racism while chanting “refugees are welcome” and “whose streets – our streets”.

The anti-immigration protest travelled down to Custom House Quay, with anti-immigrant speakers including Dublin city councillors Malachy Steenson, Gavin Pepper and Philip Sutcliffe as well as Fingal councillor Patrick Quinlan of the far-right National Party.

Cllr Steenson spoke of “really exciting times” and how “we have moved this project on hugely”.

He said Independent councillors such as himself and cllrs Pepper and Sutcliffe, who won seats on Dublin City Council last year, were using them to “push forward our message that this country should be run by its people for its people”.

Former MMA fighter Conor McGregor posted a video of himself and his family at the Garden of Remembrance in advance of the anti-immigration protest.

In a post on X, Mr McGregor said it was “a big day here for our country” and that the rally was to commemorate “the valiant heroes who went before us”.

He said the protest was also to “shine our light on the failure of Ireland’s Government and our full disapproval of it”.

However, he did not address the crowd or take any visible part in the protest once it started.