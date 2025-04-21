Police attacked with petrol bombs and fireworks after dissident republican parade in Derry

Youths throwing rocks towards police in the Bogside area of Derry following a dissident republican parade on Monday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Police were attacked with petrol bombs and fireworks after a dissident republican parade in Derry on Monday.

A senior police officer said young people were used to “shield the masked individuals” during the disorder in what she said was “child criminal exploitation”.

Two men, aged 30 and 55, were arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Street Station for questioning.

A van and a number of items were also seized.

READ MORE

The annual parade in Derry, which marks the 1916 Easter Rising, involved a colour party of men carrying flags and wearing paramilitary-style uniforms with their faces covered.

The march, which started in the Creggan estate, concluded with speeches at Free Derry corner in the city’s Bogside area.

Masked members of a dissident republican colour party take part in a commemorative march in Derry on Monday. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

Nearby, a crowd of mostly young people threw petrol bombs and fireworks at police vehicles stationed close to the city’s historic walls overlooking the Bogside. The area was closed to the public for a period during the disorder.

The dissident republican event has sparked similar scenes of disorder in previous years.

In a change of approach from recent years, the organisers of the parade – the National Republican Commemoration Committee – had applied to the Parades Commission for permission for the Easter Monday event.

In its determination allowing the march to proceed, the commission explicitly prohibited the wearing of paramilitary-style clothing and flags linked to proscribed organisations.

PSNI Chief Supt Gillian Kearney, area commander of Derry City & Strabane, called the involvement of young people an “utterly shameful” attempt to distract and shield masked individuals.

“Despite the claim by organisers of today’s Easter Monday parade who said they wanted to hold a dignified commemoration, what we saw was the complete opposite,” she said.

Masked members of a dissident republican colour party take part in a commemorative march in Derry on Monday. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

“From the commencement of the parade to when it dispersed, we saw masked individuals, which we believe at this time to be a breach of the Parades Commission determination.

“As these masked individuals made their way towards the dispersal point on Lecky Road, disorder developed in the area of Nailors Row from around 2.50pm.”

Chief Supt Kearney said “petrol bombs, fireworks and masonry were thrown” which resulted in nearby Bishop Street being closed for a time for public safety reasons.

“This disorder involving young people was orchestrated. We have no doubt about this,” she said.

“Young people were shamelessly and deliberately used in an attempt to distract from and shield the masked individuals as they took cover in a gazebo following the parade in the area of St Joseph’s Place to change out of their parade clothing.

“This is child criminal exploitation. It is utterly shameful.”

The DUP has called for police action following the parade, with Foyle MLA Gary Middleton saying Monday’s events “blatantly” defied the Parades Commission’s determination.

A PSNI handout photo shows some of the items seized by police following a dissident republican parade in Derry. Photograph: PSNI via PA Wire

“The display of paramilitary-style uniforms, proscribed flags and symbols associated with terrorism is not only provocative to the people of this city who want to move forward in peace, but also outside the law,” he said.

Mr Middleton said the event represented a “glorification of terror and a rejection of the democratic path”.

“It is unacceptable that, in 2025, we are still witnessing such public displays of hatred and division,” he said, adding that Derry “deserves better”.

“The vast majority of people, from all backgrounds, want a peaceful future free from the shadow of violence. We stand with them.” – PA Wire