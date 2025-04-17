One third killed or seriously injured on Irish roads aged 30 or under, data shows

One in three people killed or seriously injured on Irish roads were under the age of 30, new data shows.

An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority are urging drivers to keep all road users safe over the Easter weekend.

Members of the force have begun an enhanced roads policing operation between 7am on Friday and 7am on Tuesday.

Gardaí on duty over the long weekend will be out conducting road traffic enforcement activity, but the force said they also “need the public’s help”.

In a statement, the Garda said: “Anyone who is intending to socialise and have drinks at any point over the long weekend needs to leave their car at home, arrange a designated driver among friends, pre-book a taxi, use public transport where possible or fix up a lift home from someone they trust who will not be under the influence.

“At no point is it safe or acceptable to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after having an intoxicant like alcohol or drugs.

“Walking home or cycling under the influence of alcohol or drugs can also put you and other road users at risk.”

The number of drivers and pedestrians that have been killed on Irish roads from January to March was above average when compared to the same period over the past five years.

Half of those fatally injured in road traffic collisions this year have been the driver, while two-thirds of all fatal collisions involved a single vehicle.

During quarter one of each of the past six years, the largest age group for fatal and seriously injured road users among passengers and pedestrians were those aged 20 or younger.

The Garda said it has noted an increase in the number of road traffic collisions occurring on Friday, Saturday and Sundays with around double the five-year average number of collisions happening on Fridays this year.

Chief Superintendent Jane Humphries of the Garda national roads policing bureau said: “What our most recent analysis demonstrates is that there is still some way to go in younger drivers paying heed to our pleas to follow the road traffic laws.

“There is a sense among some that gardaí are out conducting roads policing duties to catch people, make their lives difficult by adding penalty points to their licences and cost them money in fines.

“I can tell you that is absolutely not the case. We are working to help make sure everyone is safe on their journey.”

Urging drivers to slow down, to not drive under the influence and to keep their focus on the road, she added: “This long Easter weekend there will be more road users out on the roads the usual whether out walking, cycling or driving to go see loved ones.”

Sarah O’Connor, director of partnerships and external affairs at the Road Safety Authority said: “We are urging motorists to slow down and look out for all road users over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

“There will be more traffic than usual on the roads, including an increased number of cyclists and pedestrians out enjoying the longer evenings.”

As of Friday morning, there have been 48 deaths on Irish roads this year.

Ms O’Connor said: “We do not want to add to that tragic figure.” – PA