Police forces worldwide asked to share information on Emer O’Loughlin murder suspect

Gardaí want to speak to John ‘Fozzie’ Griffin, who has a distinctive ‘Eye of Horus’ tattoo on his neck, about the murder of Emer O'Loughlin 20 years ago on lands in Ballybornagh, Tubber, Co Clare. Photograph: Garda/PA Wire

Interpol has requested police forces across the world to share information about a man gardaí want to speak to over the murder of 23-year-old Emer O’Loughlin in Co Clare 20 years ago.

The issuing of an Interpol Blue Notice relating to Galway man John Griffin follows the international police agency mistakenly publishing a Red Notice for him.

The Red Notice meant Griffin was included in Interpol’s “international fugitive round-up and arrest” list on suspicion of murder.

It effectively ordered his arrest for extradition to Ireland, even though investigating gardaí were never in a position to request his extradition.

The Red Notice was published and included Griffin’s name and photograph even though he had not been named by the Garda or media at the time and his photograph had never emerged publicly.

Though the notice was rescinded, investigating gardaí were angered by it as it would have informed Griffin he was at the centre of the murder inquiry and that information on him was being sought internationally.

Garda sources added the Red Notice also made it appear Griffin would be arrested as part of the murder inquiry immediately after he was located, even though that was not the case. Detectives believe this would have made him more careful about his living arrangements and travel plans, making him more difficult to find.

The Red Notice was mistakenly published online by Interpol when the investigation was at a sensitive stage and moving quickly due to its upgrading to a murder inquiry. An Interpol “Blue Notice” – which are never published – is now in place. It instructs police forces all over the world to share information about Griffin should he come to their attention.

Griffin, now aged 57 and formerly of the Mervue area of Galway City, has a distinctive Eye of Horus tattoo on his neck, or Adam’s apple. He has been described as a drifter who is likely to be living a transient life.

Ms O’Loughlin’s body was discovered in the charred remains of a caravan destroyed by fire on April 8th, 2005, on lands in Ballybornagh, Tubber, Co Clare. The dead woman, an artist and college student, was living in a caravan with her boyfriend while they saved for a house.

On the day she was murdered, the power failed in Ms O’Loughlin’s caravan and she went to Griffin’s, which was nearby, to charge her phone. However, his caravan was found burning later in the day, with Ms O’Loughlin’s remains found in the wreckage.

Griffin went missing but was later tracked down to Dún Aonghasa on Inis Mór where he was in a distressed and anxious state and engaged in a stand-off with gardaí. When that incident was brought to an end, he was taken for psychiatric treatment to a Galway hospital but left after a number of days.

He then returned to Inis Mór, where some of his clothing was found, apparently suggesting he had taken his own life. However, gardaí believe that scenario was staged and that he had left the country.

There have been several reported sightings of Griffin, though none confirmed, including disembarking a flight from London to Germany weeks after the murder. However, gardaí believe he is still alive and are hopeful people who knew him in Ireland, or may have met him during the last 20 years, will come forward and supply information.

In an appeal on the 20th anniversary of the murder on Tuesday, gardaí said they had never received a missing persons report in respect of Griffin. Extensive searches were conducted along the coastline following the discovery of his clothing, with no remains found.

Gardaí said Ms O’Loughlin’s family are still struggling to come to terms with her loss.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gort Garda station 091-636400