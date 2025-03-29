Female pedestrian (30s) seriously injured in Kilkenny road crash

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Garda Forensic investigation and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Kilkenny.

The incident occurred on the N76 at Westcourt Demesne, Callan, Co Kilkenny at 9pm.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the crash, which occurred shortly before 9pm.

The female pedestrian, aged in her 30s, was brought to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, to be treated for serious injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

The road is currently closed for technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 8.45pm and 9.15pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.