Shots fired outside Limerick city house on Saturday night

Gardaí are investigating a gun attack outside a house in Limerick city last night.

The shooting occurred outside a property on Hogan Avenue, Kileely, shortly before 11pm.

No one was injured in the incident.

Gardaí responded at the scene and are continuing their inquiries this morning.

Gardaí are understood to be investigating if the shooting is linked to recent similar attacks amid violent feuding in areas around the city.

Tensions between a number of local groups have escalated in recent weeks, resulting in a number of shootings and arson attacks.