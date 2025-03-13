Greens dug up and Palestinian flags planted at Donald Trump’s Doonbeg golf resort

The golf course at US president Donald Trump's hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare has been vandalised.

Gardaí are investigating criminal damage at the golf resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare, owned by US President Donald Trump where a number of greens were dug up.

Palestinian flags were also planted in the incident at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel which happened late on Tuesday.

Gardaí believe at least three people were involved in the vandalism, which coincided with the Taoiseach meeting Mr Trump at the White House in Washington on Wednesday for the annual St Patrick’s Day events.

In reply to queries from The Irish Times, Garda Headquarters confirmed an incident had taken place but did not name the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg as the scene.

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a commercial premises in West Clare on Wednesday, 12th of March,” it said.

Eyewitness footage has captured damage on the golf course at Donald Trump's hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

“Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident come forward. In particular, they are appealing to anyone who was in the west Clare area between approximately 5pm and midnight, and that may have video footage including dash-cam, to make this available to them.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.