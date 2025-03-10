Second Omagh inquiry not necessary to establish the truth – O’Callaghan

Stormont justice minister Naomi Long and Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan speaking at the Cross-Border Conference on Serious and Organised Crime at the Europa Hotel in Belfast. Photograph: Rebecca Black/PA Wire

The “best way to establish the truth” about the 1998 Omagh bombing is to hold “one inquiry rather than two parallel inquiries”, the Minister for Justice has said.

Jim O’Callaghan told reporters in Belfast he understands that the objective behind people who are calling for an inquiry in the Republic is to ensure there is compellability and that information is provided.

“We are fully committed to ensuring that witnesses can give evidence before the Omagh inquiry in Northern Ireland and that all relevant information is provided,” he said.

“Because of that, I don’t see the necessity of having parallel inquiries, but it is something that we will keep under review.”

A total of 31 people, including unborn twins, died when a car bomb planted by dissident republican group the Real IRA exploded in the centre of the Co Tyrone town on August 15th, 1998.

A public inquiry into the bombing began hearing evidence in the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh earlier this year, and will resume in June.

It was established by the UK government following a High Court judgment to examine whether the atrocity could reasonably have been prevented by British state authorities.

Mr Justice Colton also ordered Ireland to establish its own investigation, which it has declined to do, the Government instead formally agreeing to provide assistance to the inquiry.

Some relatives of the victims have called on the Government to set up its own, parallel inquiry.

A Memorandum of Understanding is expected to be signed with the inquiry in the coming weeks over the disclosure of potentially relevant material held by the State.

Mr O’Callaghan said the process was “in the final stages” and he was “fairly confident we will have an agreed Memorandum of Understanding in the coming weeks, and certainly before the public hearings recommence in June”.

The Minister was speaking to reporters at the Serious and Organised Crime Cross-Border Conference, which opened in Belfast on Monday.

In response, his Northern counterpart Naomi Long said it was “important ... that when these inquiries take place, people have full confidence, first of all, that they’re able to access all of the relevant data and information, and that everyone who has information to provide to the inquiry is fully co-operative with it.

“I’m reassured by the fact that the Irish Government have given that commitment and have said that they will co-operate fully with the Omagh inquiry which is currently under way.”

Whether there was a need for a parallel inquiry, she said, “is something that we can only judge when we see what arrangements are put in place”.

Asked if he would give evidence to the inquiry, the Garda Commissioner said he had had “no communication to suggest that I’ll be called as a witness”.

