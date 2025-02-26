Rosslare ferry: Gardaí continue to question man over woman’s death

A man arrested in connection with the death of a woman aboard a ferry bound for Rosslare Europort from Wales yesterday afternoon continues to be questioned by gardaí on Wednesday morning.

Gardaí along with the public order unit were called to what they described as a “serious incident” on the Stena Nordica passenger ferry from Fishguard.

A crime scene was declared by gardaí as the ferry docked at the Co Wexford port.

It is understood the woman’s body was found in a toilet. The arrested man is believed to be known to the deceased.

The captain of the ferry made an emergency call reporting that an “incident” had taken place on the ferry, which left Fishguard port at 2pm and arrived in Rosslare at about 5pm.

A source at the scene confirmed a woman had died on board the ferry and that the circumstances leading to her death were being investigated by gardaí.

Stena Lines also confirmed that an incident had taken place onboard and, as a result, two ferries due to sail from the Europort to and from Fishguard were cancelled.

Both the 7.30pm sailing from Rosslare and 1.30am ferry from Fishguard did not sail.

In a statement gardaí said that while they “conduct enquiries onboard, there are no public safety issues at this time”.

Gardaí are making contact with the family of the deceased.

The man arrested is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a Garda station in the eastern region.

The Office of the State Pathologist and local coroner have been notified, and a postmortem will be arranged. The outcome of that will determine the course of the investigation.

The woman’s body has been taken to University Hospital Waterford for the postmortem.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and a family liaison officer has been assigned to provide support and information to the victim’s family.

Gardaí added that they are “not in a position to confirm the exact details of any injuries at this time”.

Investigations are ongoing.