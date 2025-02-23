Taxi driver injured in shooting in west Belfast

Belfast shooting: the Bell Steel Road was closed and a cordon put in place after a taxi driver was shot. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

A taxi driver was injured in a shooting in west Belfast on Sunday morning.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police and emergency services attended the scene of the incident in Poleglass.

The Bell Steel Road was closed and a cordon put in place.

SDLP Belfast councillor Paul Doherty said it was “shocking news” that a man has been shot.

“I have been engaging with police and they have closed the area until further notice. Please avoid here if you can. There can be no place for this kind of violence on our streets.”

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker called it a “reckless attack” and said there is “no justification for guns on our streets”.

“This is an extremely busy area in our community, with many local families and children passing through to visit shops, attend sports training and go about their daily lives.

“I want to extend my best wishes to the man who has been taken to hospital, and I hope that he fully recovers,” he said.

He urged anyone with information to bring it to the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

People Before Profit councillor Michael Collins said the shooting was a shock to the community.

“I am shocked and angered to hear of the shooting of a west Belfast taxi driver in Poleglass this morning.

“There is no support for this kind of violence from any section of the community.

“The news today comes as a shock to the good people of Poleglass who want no truck with the paramilitary violence of the past.

“These kind of actions destroy families and only serve to drag working class communities backwards,” he said.

He wished the taxi driver a speedy recovery and said it was a senseless act of violence. – PA