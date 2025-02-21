Hand found on grounds of Dublin primary school ‘belonged to boy (12) injured in gas canister explosion’

Gardaí believe a hand found at a school in north Dublin belonged to a 12-year-old boy who injured himself in a gas canister explosion.

The child presented to Mater Hospital on late on Thursday with most of his hand missing following the explosion. His injuries are not life threatening.

It is understood a number of children had been playing with the gas canister in the Darndale area on Thursday night.

At some point a bird picked up the remains of the boy’s hand before dropping it over Our Lady Immaculate school in Darndale, north Dublin on Friday morning, gardaí believe.

The severely damaged hand was discovered early on Friday afternoon, prompting concern it related to a murder victim.

Some of the remains of murdered gangland victim Keane Mulready Wood were discovered near the area in 2020.

However, further inquiries have left the Garda confident the hand belonged to the boy.

The remains are due to undergo DNA testing to confirm their identity. The State pathologist has also been notified.

The school was on mid-term break and no children were present at the time.

“Gardaí were alerted to the discovery of partial human remains at a premises in Darndale, Dublin 17 this afternoon, Friday 21st February 2025,” the Garda said in a statement.

“A scene is currently being held and the State Pathologist has been notified, in line with standard practice.

“The remains will be removed for examination and DNA analysis, which will assist gardaí in confirming the identity and determine the course of the investigation.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”