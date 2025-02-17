Two arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Dublin city centre

Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of an asylum seeker in Dublin at the weekend.

One suspect was arrested in Belfast by the PSNI on foot of a request from the Garda. He is being held at a police station in Northern Ireland.

The second man, who is in his 20s, was arrested by gardaí following searches in Co Dublin and is being held at Pearse Street Garda station.

The victim has been named as Quam Babatunde (34), a Nigerian national.

He lived at the Ballyogan international protection accommodation centre in South Dublin, having moved there from Citywest accommodation centre last year.

He was fatally injured after an altercation in the early hours of Saturday on South Anne Street, off Grafton Street, having gone to a nightclub in Dublin city on Friday night.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said on Sunday that gardaí have begun a murder investigation and were making “very good progress” in terms of identifying those involved.

Gardaí were called to the South Anne Street/Duke Lane Upper area shortly after 3am on Saturday and found a man in his 30s who was seriously injured and unresponsive.

“He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel and transferred to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later,” a Garda statement said.

A second male, also in his 30s, was injured in the vicinity and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.