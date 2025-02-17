Man arrested over Kilkenny city hit-and-run that left pedestrian injured

An Garda Síochána said the man 'was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene'. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run incident in Kilkenny city on Saturday night that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

The pedestrian, aged in his late 30s, was hit by a car as he walked along the city’s Dublin Road at about 10.30pm.

The man was taken to nearby St Luke’s General Hospital where he “remains in a serious condition”, An Garda Síochána said.

Gardaí arrested a man on Sunday night and questioned him at Kilkenny Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. He was subsequently released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In a statement, gardaí said they are “investigating all the circumstances” surrounding the incident. It said the man “was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene”.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

The force appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or may have relevant information, CCTV or dashcam footage to contact Kilkenny Garda station on (056) 7775000.