Gardaí release image of man whose body was recovered from water in Galway in identification appeal

Gardaí have issued an image take from CCTV to help identify a man whose body was recovered from the water in Galway city.

Gardaí in Co Galway have released a CCTV image of a man whose body was recovered from the water in the city as part of a public appeal to help identify him.

The body of the man, who is believed to have had an Irish accent, was recovered from the water at Claddagh Quay, on Sunday, November 17th. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

The deceased man is estimated to have been aged in his 60s and was 5ft 7in tall. He was of a medium build, weighing between 78 and 80kg, with blue eyes and a full head of red/grey hair.

The man had a full grey beard, with a slightly red moustache. Black rimmed glasses were found on his body. He was wearing a grey tweed suit jacket and trousers, a blue and white striped shirt with a flowery print along the seams where the buttons are and inside the collar. He wore size 10, Asos brand, black laced dress shoes

“Extensive enquiries have been carried out but there has been no positive identification of the deceased to date,” said Superintendent Paudie O’Shea of Galway Garda station. “I am appealing to owners of guest houses, landlords, hotels, hostels, B&Bs and Airbnbs to check if anybody left their premises and may have left property behind.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.