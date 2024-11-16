Man due in court over 2007 Limerick murder

A man is set to appear in court this afternoon after being charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Limerick more than 15 years ago.
Noel Campion (35) was shot dead in the Thomondgate area of the city at around 11am on April 26th, 2007.
He was travelling as a pillion passenger on a motorcycle having recently been released from prison when a gunman emerged from a nearby phone box and shot him dead.
The killer was never found.
A man in his 40s was arrested yesterday and has been charged in connection with the investigation.
He is due to appear before a Limerick court this afternoon.
