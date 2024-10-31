Kyran Durnin case: Tusla review completed but will not be published

Kyran Durnin: while he was initially treated as a missing person gardaí have found no evidence he is still alive, and have since upgrade their inquiries to a murder investigation

The first review to be completed into Kyran Durnin, who is missing presumed murdered, was expected to be available immediately for review by Government but its findings will not be made public. The review has been carried out by child and family agency, Tusla, into the nature of its contacts with the Durnin family.

It was expected to shed light on Tusla’s efforts to engage with the Co Louth family, and to see Kyran in the period between May-June 2022, when he was last seen at primary school and two months ago when Tusla flagged its concerns with the Garda about the boy’s welfare.

Gardaí believe Kyran, who would be aged eight years if still alive, is deceased and that he may have died over two years ago. Though he was initially treated as a missing person gardaí have found no evidence he is still alive, and have since upgrade their inquiries to a murder investigation.

Tusla has now confirmed its internal review was effectively completed and would be available on Friday to Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman, while a second review would also be available to Minister for Education Norma Foley.

“The review report will be shared with Minister O’Gorman, and the report requested in relation to information held by Tusla’s Education Support Service will be shared with Minister Foley this week,” Tusla told The Irish Times in reply to queries.

Tusla added the review would also be available to the National Review Panel, which is an independent process now examining Tusla’s engagement with the Durnin family, but it also confirmed the internal report would not be published.

“In accordance with standard practice in sensitive situations, and in the context of the live investigation by An Garda Síochána and the highly sensitive nature of the personal information involved, the review cannot be published at this time,” it said.

On August 29th Tusla went to the Garda to report its concerns for Kyran’s welfare. A family member on August 30th reported Kyran and his mother, Dayla (24), missing, saying they had disappeared from Co Louth on the morning of August 29th.

Gardaí sought the help of the police in Suffolk in a bid to find Ms Durnin. Once she was located two weeks ago the missing persons inquiry for the mother and child was stood down. At the same time gardaí upgraded their investigation into what had happened to Kyran to a murder investigation.

Since the upgrade gardaí have checked phone and social media records of persons of interest as well as carrying out a search and excavation at the former Durnin family home on Emer Terrace, Dundalk, last week.

Gardaí were looking for any evidence about Kyran’s movements over the last two years during the Dundalk search as the Durnin family had lived at the property until last May. The back garden, along with a nearby patch of ground, was excavated but nothing was found.