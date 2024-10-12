Man arrested after gunshots fired at house in Co Clare

Garda are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who in the vicinity of the Acha Bhile residential area on Friday between 9.30pm and 10.30pm. Photograph: Frank Miller

A man has been arrested after a number of gunshots were fired at a house in Ennis, Co Clare. Garda said the incident happened in a residential area on the Lahinch Road on Friday evening, but no one was injured.

A number of shots were fired at about 10.10pm on the Acha Bhile residential estate.

One man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in relation to the incident and is being detained under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at a Garda station in Clare.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who in the vicinity of the Acha Bhile residential area on Friday between 9.30pm and 10.30pm.

Any road users who were travelling along the Lahinch Road and in surrounding areas during this time and who noticed any unusual activity have also been asked to come forward. Anyone who may have camera footage, including dashcam, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennis Garda station on 065 684 8100, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station. - PA